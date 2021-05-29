No. 3 Alabama (50-7) swept No. 14 Kentucky (43-16) 2-0 (4-3, 4-1) in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional Saturday afternoon.
"For this team, I'm incredibly proud of them and their resiliency because of what they had to do to get to this point because we were such an unknown," head coach Rachel Lawson said post game. "I don't think anybody in the country would've given us a shot at the beginning of the year."
Kentucky struggled on the mound early on, which allowed Alabama to take the lead early on. The two-RBI home run in the fourth by the Tide’s Maddie Morgan was the difference maker in the ballgame.
Alabama took game one 4-3 Friday afternoon despite a late rally from Kentucky. Renee Abernathy’s homer in the seventh brought the ‘Cats to within one run, but the outstanding Montana Fouts recorded her 11th strikeout of the afternoon with the bases loaded, two outs and a full count.
Saturday’s game was a little different. Grace Baalman would start at pitcher for Kentucky while Alabama would start Lexi Kilfoyl, sitting their ace Fouts.
Kilfoyl pitched a complete game, throwing 105 total pitches, allowing five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts against this Kentucky squad.
Baalman struggled early, letting the first two batters of the day find their way onto base while Kaylee Tow doubled off the wall, bringing both runs home, much to the elation of the sold-out crowd in Rhoads Stadium.
Just when the ‘Cats looked like they were in a hole, they recorded a double-play as a ‘Bama runner was out at home, third and nearly second for a near triple-play, swinging momentum Kentucky’s way in the blink of an eye. However, Kentucky would be retired in order in the bottom of the first.
Kentucky got on the board in the bottom of the second on one of the wildest plays of the season in what can only be described as a pickle on steroids. Renee Abernathy reached and advanced on the fielder’s choice, Jaci Babbs was out at second on a 1-6-2-4-2 throw that brought Vanessa Nesby home and the ‘Cats got on the board.
Maddie Morgan extended the Crimson Tide lead with a two-run home run to right field in the fourth. Autumn Humes relieved Baalman at pitcher directly after, who struggled through 3.1 innings.
Baalman gave up four runs on five hits, four walks and two strikeouts on 66 total pitches.
All momentum Kentucky mustered up to the fifth inning was deflated by the arm of Kilfoyl, striking out the first two Wildcat batters. Kayla Kowalik would come up to bat to achieve a feat that no other Kentucky softball player had ever done in history -- she recorded her 100th hit this season, the most in the country; the next highest is 87 by Louisiana’s Ciara Bryan.
"[Kowalik] is very, very impressive," Lawson said about Kowalik's incredible season. "She just completely dedicated herself plus she's brilliant. She's incredibly bright, she knows the game both from a slapping perspective and a catching perspective and I can't say enough about what an elite level player Kayla is."
There was no late rally in the seventh for Kentucky this time as the ‘Cats were retired in order for Alabama’s 18th-straight victory.
Kentucky had one run on five hits, leaving four runners on base while batting .200 (5-25) as a team overall.
"The past two games, we really showed we have some fight in us and we don't give up," senior Lauren Johnson said.
"Throughout the entire season we played great softball," Johnson said. "It'll be something I'll always remember." Johnson confirmed she will use her extra year of eligibility to remain at Kentucky next season.
Kentucky finishes the season with a 43-16 record, including a 19-0 start, the best in program history and their first 40-win season since 2016 despite going 6-12 against top-25 opponents. Lawson has led her squad to a 30-win season every year since 2009.
Alabama will play the winner of Arizona and Arkansas in the first round of the 2021 Softball World Series on June 3rd.