Kentucky (27-19, 11-15 SEC) was rendered scoreless in a Senior Day loss against No. 20 South Carolina (30-18, 14-12 SEC) Saturday afternoon.
Prior to first pitch, the 'Cats honored their seniors Zeke Lewis, Jaren Shelby, T.J. Collett and Zach Krammin with a ceremony on a beautiful day at Kentucky Proud Park.
Since the beginning of April, Kentucky baseball has only won one weekend series, grabbing two of three from Alabama while in Lexington. Saturday’s 9-0 shutout against South Carolina ensures that stat continues and it further complicates any chance for the Wildcats to receive a tournament bid from the NCAA.
“That starter just did a really good job against us,” Nick Mingione said after the game referencing South Carolina pitcher Brett Kerry. “We couldn’t get anything going, he was all over the strike zone. He made it really difficult on us and made it really hard to put together good at bat after good at bat.”
Once again the ‘Cats fell behind almost immediately. A first inning walk and hit off of Kentucky starter Sean Harney helped propel a fielders choice later in the inning that brought home the first Gamecock run.
Harney eventually settled in to have a decent outing, only giving up two earned runs in nearly five innings of work. It was the offense that failed to produce any help.
The Wildcats didn’t get their second hit of the game until the sixth inning, and the nine total strikeouts didn’t help out either. They were 0-9 with runners on, including an 0-3 mark with runners in scoring position.
Every game is seemingly becoming a must-win at this point of the season. After Sunday, Kentucky only has four more regular season games to help improve their stock and resume, including a series in Nashville against No. 2 Vanderbilt.
Desperately needing every win possible, Kentucky will look to salvage one from the Gamecocks on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ESPN app SEC Network Plus.