Kentucky men’s soccer (8-0-3) defeated Old Dominion (2-7-1) 2-0 on the road to remain undefeated through 11 games for the first time in program history.
Wildcat goalie Jan Hoffelner recorded his seventh shutout of the season Friday night. He saved all three shots on target taken by the Monarchs en route to victory—all three of which came in the first half. Sophomore midfielder Enzo Mauriz and junior defender Luis Grassow scored their first goals of their careers in the win as well.
The Wildcats entered the game off the back of a scoreless draw against No. 20 FIU back home at The Bell. The loss put Kentucky at 0-0-3 against ranked opponents while keeping them undefeated in conference play at 1-0-3.
Neither team was able to get on the board before halftime coming out of a weather delay; both squads were tied at four shots each in the half. Old Dominion put up three shots on goal compared to Kentucky’s two, but none were able to find the net.
The second half was all Kentucky in nearly every metric. The Cats outshot the Monarchs 8-2 with less fouls and more corners. In ‘52, Grassow scored his goal on an assist by Robert Screen. Just over 20 minutes later, Mauriz found the net for the second and final Wildcat goal off an assist by Martin Soereide. Old Dominion saved two shots on target, but were unable to record a single shot on goal of their own in the second half.
“Overall, great performance. I think in attack we caused them a lot of problems and we were very dynamic,” said associate head coach Chase Wileman. “On another day I think we could’ve scored two or three more. Now, it’s on to West Virginia.”
The Wildcats return home to The Bell this Tuesday Oct. 19 for their battle against No. 21 West Virginia. It’ll be Kentucky’s first ranked non conference game of the season. It’s set to kickoff at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.