After getting swept against No. 3 Arkansas in its previous outing, Kentucky (15-7, 0-3 Southeastern conference) got back in the win column, beating Morehead State (7-13) 7-5 on Tuesday night in Lexington.
Freshman Trevor Callahan started on the bump for Morehead, while Seth Logue took the hill for the Wildcats.
Logue came into the game with a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings pitched. He struggled to get settled into the game after giving up three runs in the top of the first after a two-run single by Alex Jacobs and an RBI single by Chase Vinson.
Down 3-0 early, Kentucky got two back quickly in the bottom of the first. Jacob Plastiak’s monster triple scored Chase Estep, and in the following at bat, Kirk Liebert was able to single home Plastiak.
UK took the lead in the bottom of the third, when Alonzo Rubalcaba stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. His single up the middle scored two, bringing the fans at Kentucky Proud Park to their feet with the Wildcats now leading 4-3.
The bullpen was called to action for UK in the top of the fourth after Logue lasted 3.2 innings.
Wyatt Hudepohl went 3.1 innings pitched in a career-long outing for UK, allowing only one hit and striking out four. He had two 1-2-3 innings in his relief appearance. Hudepohl spoke about the bullpen being able to put in a good performance after early pitching struggles in the game.
“I think in Arkansas we started it off, we’re called the tip of the spear for a reason. It starts with the pitchers first, and any guy that comes in we have full complete trust in our guys and that’s what we do,” he said.
After the career-long outing, Hudepohl said attacking the zone was being focused on in the spring. While pitching on Tuesday, he was “being a dog” and channeling his football mentality, which he played growing up.
Hudepohl held Morehead State scoreless until he was pulled in the top of the eighth. He earned the win in the game after insurance RBI singles from Hunter Jump and Kirk Liebert and an RBI double from John Thrasher spread out across three innings.
The Eagles attempted a late rally in the top of the ninth but ultimately fell short. Tyler Guilfoil entered the game in a save situation for UK when it was up 7-4 with no outs.
Guilfoil gave up one hit that brought Morehead within two, but it was not enough, earning him the save.
Kentucky coach Nick Mingione spoke about the momentum that the win gives the Cats before its SEC home opener this weekend.
“Coming off a tough week last week, we wanted to get this week started off on the right foot. When you’re dealing with 18–24-year-olds you just got to remind them, ‘Hey this is a new week and we’re going to win with this pitch, this play, this game,’” he said.
Kentucky’s next opponent is the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs, who will visit Lexington for a three-game series that begins Friday, March 25, as the Cats will look to win their first SEC game of the season.