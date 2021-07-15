The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday that three former coaches and athletes from the University of Kentucky have been elected to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Dwayne Casey, Rachel Komisarz Baugh and Keith Madison will represent UK as a part of the six-person 2021 KSHOF, which will be recognized on September 7 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.
Dwayne Casey was both a player and coach at the University of Kentucky before becoming a lifelong assistant and head coach in the NBA. Casey attended Union County High School in Morganfield, Ky., where he was a four-sport athlete. Casey played basketball for the Wildcats beginning in the 1975-76 season, and ending in the 1978-79 season, where he was a member of the 1978 national championship team. After graduating Casey was an assistant coach for UK in 1979-80 and from 1986-89.
Casey began his NBA coaching tenure in 1994 with Seattle, he would spend the next twelve years as a coach with the SuperSonics as well as with Minnesota and Dallas, winning an NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2009. From 2005-07 the Timberwolves tabbed Casey as the head coach, which was his only head coaching gig until he was named head coach of the Toronto Raptors in 2011. In seven seasons at the helm for Toronto, Casey claimed five-consecutive playoff appearances and was named the 2018 NBA Coach of the Year. Beginning in 2018, Casey currently resides as head coach of the Detroit Pistons.
A two-time Olympic medalist, Rachel Komisarz Baugh broke multiple records in her time at UK. Setting records in five individual events and four relays for the Cats, Baugh won SEC titles in the 200-yard butterfly as well as the 500 and 1,650-yard freestyle, while nabbing six All-American selections along the way.
Baugh was a member of the 2004 United States Olympic Team where she helped win gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle along with silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay. Baugh won 23 medals in international competition for the U.S. While setting multiple American records. After retiring, Baugh spent multiple years as a coach and was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.
Rounding out the trio is one of the winningest coaches in UK history, Keith Madison. Head coach of UK baseball from 1979-2003, Madison led the Wildcats to 737 wins, which was the third-most in SEC history when he retired, as well as the second-most wins by any coach in UK athletics history, behind just Adolph Rupp.
Madison coached 17 players who eventually played in the MLB, including 2006 Cy Young winner Brandon Webb. In his 25-year tenure, the Brownsville, Ky. Native took UK to two NCAA appearances. In 2013, Madison was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired.
Joining the three Wildcats in the 2021 KSHOF are sports journalist John Asher, longtime NFL coach Romeo Crennel and former NBA veteran Elmore Smith.