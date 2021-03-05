No. 3 Kentucky swept LSU 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-17) in game one of their two game series in Lexington.
Kentucky came into Friday’s matchup having won 27 straight sets this season, dating back to Oct. 29 when they traveled to Columbia, where they defeated Missouri 3-1. The Wildcats extended that record to 30 with tonight’s sweep.
Prior to this outing, Kentucky hadn’t played a game at Memorial Coliseum since Nov. 8 when they swept Auburn. They weren’t looking to disappoint BBN after being away for so long - and they didn’t.
Kentucky came out of the gates angry, stomping the Tigers 25-12 in the first set behind Azhani Tealer’s six kills in six attempts. Any time LSU attempted a spike, it seemed as though Gabby Curry was there each time to save Kentucky’s back.
Kentucky fell behind 3-1 to begin the second set, putting their consecutive winning-set streak in jeopardy. A devastating kill by Alli Stumler gave Kentucky momentum to get back in front 6-5, getting the limited capacity crowd on their feet - the lead was theirs to lose.
LSU was breathing down the Wildcats' necks the rest of the set, not letting Kentucky gain more than a five point advantage until a Kentucky run at the end of the set. A tip over the net by Stumler ended the period, giving Kentucky the 25-17 victory in the set and a 2-0 lead in the game overall.
The Tigers fought like dogs in the third set, not wanting to head into tomorrow’s matchup by getting swept in game one. After LSU called a timeout midway through the set, Kentucky went on a roll, finishing on a 10-4 run and closing out the game; the Tigers looked strong to begin the third, but by the end of the set was struggling to clear the net on their serves and the Wildcats closed out the Tigers with ease.
Stumler led her team with 19 kills on 34 attempts (56 percent) as well as Tealer, who’s 14 kills came on an 88 percent clip on only one error. The duo contributed 35.5 points - the other highest scoring Wildcat had 8.5 points.
Kentucky will play LSU in game two of their two game series tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. E.T. on SECN+ and the ESPN app.