The No. 5 Wildcats swept LSU 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-20), remaining undefeated in SEC play, stretching their winning streak to seven games.
Madi Skinner led the Cats with 16 kills on a .324 hitting percentage. Skinner was complemented by Azhani Tealer and Bella Bell’s combined 14 blocks. Bell finished with five, a career high for the redshirt sophomore.
Kentucky got off to a hot start, outscoring the Tigers 11-4 and forcing a timeout. The Tigers fought hard to bounce back, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. A service error from Skinner gave the Cats their set point and a kill from Sophie Fischer won Kentucky the set 25-17.
Though LSU gained momentum early in set two, the Wildcats never let up. There were eight ties in the set, but a kill from Alli Stumler would break an 8-8 tie to give Kentucky their first lead of the set, putting the Cats up 18-17. Kentucky outscored LSU 5-2 directly after, moving the score to 22-19, their largest lead of the set at the time. A Skinner kill sealed the deal and the Cats were rolling up 2-0 in the series.
Set three consisted of multiple scoring runs from both teams. There were 10 ties and five lead changes, though Kentucky managed to overcome the adversity. Multiple errors from LSU pushed Kentucky’s lead to 24-19. Kentucky ended on an 8-2 scoring run at the most crucial moments late in the set for the Wildcats. Skinner once again ended the set with a kill to earn the Wildcats the sweep.
The Wildcats head back to Lexington to face the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday, Oct. 22 on SEC Network at 9 p.m. ET.