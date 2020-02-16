UK baseball kicked off their 2020 campaign with a weekend series down in Fort Worth, Texas taking on No. 20 TCU.
Kentucky was ultimately doomed in the first game by free bases and an untimely error early on, falling 5-1. Junior pitcher Jimmy Ramsey was on the bump and threw four innings of four hit ball, allowing only one earned run. He did give up four of the eight walks that the Cats had in the game.
TCU was able to take a quick first inning lead when an error by second baseman Elliot Curtis allowed two men to score. The Horned Frogs tacked on another run in the inning by way of a sac fly to take a 3-0 lead. Kentucky’s only damage of the day was done in the fifth. Sophomore Austin Schultz tripled to right field and eventually scored on a Cam Hill single, cutting the lead to 3-1.
TCU brought home two more in the seventh after a triple of its own down the right field line, breaking the game open. Sophomore Alex Degen struck out four out of five batters he faced to end the game.
Game two on Saturday was far more competitive until a late inning meltdown. Kentucky struck first in the second inning when Hill drove in Schultz on a single for the second consecutive day to take a 1-0 lead. Mason Hazelwood was terrific in his first start, tossing four innings and giving up just one hit and an unearned run.
The teams were tied from the bottom of the third to the bottom of the seventh before TCU plated five in the frame, busting it open. The Horned Frogs added one more in the eighth to bring it to a 7-1 final.
Kentucky looked to salvage one win on Sunday, but fell 10-5 comeback. TCU built a quick 5-0 lead off of Dillon Marsh in the second inning and never looked back. Kentucky’s scoring began with a fifth inning home run from sophomore Trae Harmon. The round-tripper was the first of his career. Later in the inning, Schultz singled in Jaren Shelby to get his first RBI of the year. Harmon then added 2 more runs with a two-RBI single in the eighth.
The Wildcats play their first game of the season at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday. The one-game stint against Southeastern Missouri State is set to start at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by SEC Network+ and can be heard on the UK Sports Network.