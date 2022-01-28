Kentucky swimming and diving swept Cincinnati on Friday afternoon, with both the mens and womens teams coming out on top in their final home meet of the season.
The womens team, currently ranked No. 14 in the nation, defeated Cincinnati in a lopsided 250-48 blowout, while the men’s team defeated the Bearcats 201-98. Both teams combined for a 451-146 Kentucky victory.
Prior to the first competition, both teams honored their 12 seniors and senior mens team manager, with each of them getting time on the podium for the senior showcase.
In the womens competitions, last week’s SEC Female Swimmer of the Week Sophie Sorenson swam for first place in the 50 meter freestyle and claimed second in the 200 meter freestyle.
Sorenson was also a part of the 400 meter medley with Bailey Bonnett, Trinity Ward, and Megan Hartlieb, who earned first place with a time of 3:42.34.
Sorenson’s senior team composed of Izzy Gati, Riley Gaines, and Kelly Rodriguez also took first place in the 200 meter freestyle.
Gaines claimed both the 100 meter butterfly and the 200 meter butterfly, adding another dual meet victory to her solo resume.
Bonnett placed second in the 200 meter butterfly behind Gaines, and later took first place in the 400 meter individual medley.
Sophomore Bridget Engel secured first place in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke, while freshman Olivia Mendenhall took second in both events.
Megan Drumm controlled the distance events, finishing the 500 meter freestyle in under five minutes and the 1,000 meter freestyle in just over 10 minutes.
Torie Buerger and Parker Herren continued Kentucky’s winning ways, claiming first in the 100 meter and 200 meter backstroke respectively.
Kyndal Knight also completed her third sweep of the season, winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards, with the Wildcats taking second and third in the dives overall.
In mens competition, Danny Zhang claimed his third sweep of the season, taking first in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Sam Duncan and Rodrigo Romero claimed second and third in both dives, giving Kentucky all three top spots in the events.
Three Wildcats were double event winners in the meet, with freshman Nick Caruso placing first in both the 500 and 1,000 meter freestyles, sophomore Max Berg claiming the top spots in the 100 and 200 meter freestyles, and senior Mason Wilby securing victory in the 50 meter freestyle and 100 meter butterfly.
Kyle Barker, Henry Miller, and Zane Rosley continued Kentucky's dominant performance with Barker winning the 200 meter butterfly, Miller claiming the 200 meter breaststroke, and Rosley winning the 400 meter IM respectively.
Barker, Wilby, Miller, and Berg also joined together to win the 400 meter medley relay, while Barker and Berg were joined by Victor Martin and Mac Russell to win the 200 meter freestyle relay to close out the meet.
Concluding their final home meet of the season, Kentucky travels to Columbus, Ohio for the Ohio State Last Chance Meet on Friday, Feb. 11, in its final competition before the SEC Championships. The event is scheduled to last three days, concluding on Sunday, Feb. 13.