RV/No. 12 Kentucky came up short against No.17/7 Tennessee Friday afternoon. The women lost 138.5-161.5, while the men lost 108-192.
The men and women are both coming off loses to Auburn and North Carolina State during a tri-meet on Oct. 23.
The swimming portion of the meet got off to a rocky start for the Cats as the Vols won both the men’s and women’s 400 medley.
The lady Vols continued to have success throughout the meet. The Vols’ Summer Smith won the 1000 free (9:56.94). Mona McSharry won the 100 breast (59.68) and the 200 breast (2:09.99). Ellen Walshe won the 200 fly (1:57.86). Jasmine Rumley won the 50 free (22.76). Julia Mrozinski won the 500 free (4:50.47). Trude Rothrock won the 100 fly (53.36) and tied for the 100 free (49.83). Alexis Yager won the 200 individual medley (2:00.32).
This success carried over to the men’s side as well for the Vols.
First place finishes by Rafa Ponce de Leon in both the 1000 free (9:08.12) and the 500 free (4:28.07), Will Jackson in the 200 free (1:37.26), Harrison Lierz in the 100 back (48.83) and the 200 back (1:46.25). Michael Houlie won the 100 breast (53.67), while Scott Scanlon took home the 50 free (20.04) and Jordan Crooks won the 100 free (44.49). Lyubomi Epitropov won the 200 breast (1:57.41) and Kayky Mota was victorious in the 100 fly (46.79).
Both the Vols’ men and women teams ended the meet with wins in the 400 free relay.
The Cats had some success throughout the meet. Riley Gaines won the women’s 200 free (1:46.60) and tied in the 100 free (49.83). Caitlin Brooks won the 100 Back (53.12) and Sophie Sorenson won the 200 back (1:55.75). Mason Wilby won the men’s 200 fly (1:46.05).
For the diving portion of the meet, the Cats had a strong showing. The women’s Kyndal Kight won the one-meter dive with a score of 290.18 and the three-meter dive with a score of 333.60. The men’s Ming Zhang won the three-meter dive with a score of 424.43 and the one-meter dive with a score of 369.23.
For their next meet, the Cats travel up to Columbus for the Ohio State Invitation on Nov. 18 through Nov. 20.