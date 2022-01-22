Saturday, Jan. 22 concluded the Vanderbilt Invitational and the Red Raider Open, with Kentucky track and field placing well in various events.
On day one of the Vanderbilt Invitational, Phoebe McCowan stood out, winning the women's 1000m with a time of 2:45.59. Jenna Schwinghamer followed in second place with a time of 2:46.35.
On day two, Josh Sobota started the day off with a win in the shot put for his second week in a row. His final distance was 61 feet 0.75 inches.
Shadajah Ballard won the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.30. He also earned the top qualifying spot in prelims.
The women were highlighted by Kaylyn Heath in the 60m run. She finished second in the prelims but won the finals with a time of 7.44.
Kentucky would also add two third-place finishes. Theo Bachmann in the 3000m run finished with a time of 8:19.16. Molly Leppelmeier finished third in shot put with a final distance of 51 feet 3.50 inches or 15.63 meters.
In the Red Raider Open, Kentucky also fared well, winning four events. The whole day was highlighted by the women’s 4x400m team setting a school record. The team consisted of Masai Russell, Abby Steiner, Karimah Davis, and Alexis Holmes.
The Cats also finished with a few second-place finishers. Steiner in the 60m, Russell in the 60m hurdles, Rahman Minor in the high jump, and Tai Brown in the 60m hurdles.
UK's next meet will take place in Lexington, for the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29 at Nutter Field House.