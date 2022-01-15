Kentucky’s track and field team got off on the right foot on day one of the Jim Green Invitational, totaling eight wins on the day. The invitational included 15 teams.
Abby Steiner got off to a hot start, winning the 200m in 22.58. Her time was only .20 off from her co-collegiate record of 22.38, recorded in the gold-medal run at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships last year. Steiner’s time is the fastest in the world so far early into the season, compared with times registered on TFRRS and Tilastopaja as of Friday night.
Kennedy Lightner won the 300m with a time of 32.75, the fifth-fastest in NCAA history and second-fastest in UK history. Lightner previously held the third-fastest 300m time in school history, clocking in a 33.07 at the Cardinal Classic. Lightner surpassed Lance Lang’s 33.04 to move into second all-time for the Wildcats.
Hurdler Masai Russell competed in three events: the 60m, 60m hurdles and 200m. She finished second behind Steiner in the 200m, clocking a time of 23.60. Russell took first in the 60m hurdles prelims in 8.24 seconds while earning a second place finish in the 60m prelim race. On Saturday, she will run in both the 60m and 60m hurdles semifinals.
The first victory of the meet came from Michael Browning in the weight throw, throwing a personal best 63’11.85“/19.50m, improving upon his currently held sixth-best weight throw in school history.
Dwight St. Hillaire stood out in the 200m, taking first in 21.02 seconds.
Siobhan Szerencsits won the pole vault for the second time this season, measuring a height of 13’9.25”/4.20m.
Senior Alexis Holmes placed first in the 300m, finishing in 37.37 seconds.
The team also proved victorious in both the men’s and women’s distance medley relays. The women’s team featuring Rachel Boice, Karimah Davis, Phoebe McCowan and Tori Herman placed first (11:22.68).
The men’s DMR of Dylan Allen, Beck O’Daniel, Jacob Brizendine and Ethan Kern finished the race in 10:03.32.
Myles Anders was the fastest qualifier in the 60m prelims (6.675) narrowly eliminating Lance Lang (6.678) for the number one seed going into tomorrow’s semifinals.
The Cats will be back at Nutter Field House on Saturday for day two of the meet, beginning at 11 am E.T.