Kentucky track and field totaled 11 event wins at the Rod McCravy Memorial meet in Lexington.
The No. 2 mens team won seven events, while the No. 3 women totaled four event wins on the day.
Kentucky senior Alexis Holmes set a new women's indoor 400 meter dash record on Saturday, finishing in 52.07 seconds. Her record leads all times in Division I competition this season according to TFRRS, bumping her up to No. 2 all time in the UK indoor competition.
The women also came out on top in the 4x400 meter, with Holmes joining Masai Russell, Megan Moss, and Karimah Davis to claim first place with a time of 3:34.65.
Russell later set a personal best performance in the 60 meter hurdles, coming in second place with an 8.00.
Multiple other Wildcats joined the top ten in event history, with Phoebe McCowan setting a new personal best in the 800 meter dash to move up to No. 7 all time, DeAnna Martin setting a personal best and finishing No. 8 all-time, and Bryanna Lucas doing the same, earning the No. 9 all-time spot, though none were able to win the competition for Kentucky.
On the mens side, Senior Matt Peare returned to competition for the first time since he claimed the SEC Indoor Championship last season to win the pole vaulting competition, with his winning performance placing him at No. 14 in the nation this season.
Luke Brown also broke the UK school record, which he had previously held, in the triple jump competition. His mark is tied for fourth in the nation.
Junior Lance Lang won the 60 meter dash, earning a new personal best and checking in at No. 4 all-time in UK program history.
Kentucky senior Dylan Allen also won the mens 3,000 meter in just over eight minutes, making him the 10th fastest runner in UK history for the category.
Continuing UK’s strong showing, Senior Josh Sobota continued his reign of dominance this season, remaining undefeated in shot put competition, placing first on Saturday.
The event was the final home meet of the season for the Wildcats, with just a handful left prior to the SEC Championships in late February.