Saturday concluded the Vanderbilt Invitation and the Red Raider Open, with Kentucky Track & Field placing well in various events and setting a new school record.
On day one of the Vanderbilt Invitational, Phoebe McCowan stood out, winning the womens 1,000m with a time of 2:45.59. Jenna Schwinghamer followed in second place with a time of 2:46.35.
Day two saw Josh Sobota start off with a win in the shot put for his second week in a row. His final distance was 61 feet 0.75 inches.
Shadajah Ballard won the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.30. He also earned the top qualifying spot in prelims.
On the women’s side, Kaylyn Heath set the tone in the 60m run. She finished second in the prelims but won the finals with a time of 7.44.
The Cats would also add two third-place finishes. Theo Bachmann in the 3,000m run finished with a time of 8:19.16. Molly Leppelmeier finished third in shot put with a final distance of 51 feet 3.50 inches or 15.63 meters.
In the Red Raider Open, Kentucky also fared well, winning four events. The whole day was highlighted by the women’s 4x400m team setting a school record. The team consisted of Masai Russell, Abby Steiner, Karimah Davis and Alexis Holmes.
The Cats also finished with a few second-place finishers. Steiner in the 60m, Russell and Tai Brown in the 60m hurdles and Rahman Minor in the high jump.
Following the dominant performances by Kentucky, the mens and womens teams checked in at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the first top 25 poll of the indoor season by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The mens team currently holds the fastest 4x400 relay time in the nation as well as the second fastest 200m and 400m times in the country.
Steiner headlines the womens team, holding the fastest 200m time and second-best 60m time in the nation.
The Wildcats’ next meet will take place in Lexington, for the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29, at Nutter Field House.