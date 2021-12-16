Kentucky men's basketball's scheduled matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Ohio State program, UK Athletics announced.
The game between the Wildcats and Buckeyes was scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 18.
According to the release, UK athletics is currently working with the CBS Sports Classic to find a replacement opponent for Saturday. Kentucky is still planning on making the trip to Las Vegas with the hope that a new opponent will be found.
It is unknown when a final decision will be made on whether or not the Cats will take the court at T-Mobile Arena this weekend.