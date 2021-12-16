9:52:30 11-16-2021KentuckyvsMtStMarysMBB

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walks off the court after the UK vs. Mount St. Mary’s basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 80-55. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

Kentucky men's basketball's scheduled matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes  in the CBS Sports Classic has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Ohio State program, UK Athletics announced.

The game between the Wildcats and Buckeyes was scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 18. 

According to the release, UK athletics is currently working with the CBS Sports Classic to find a replacement opponent for Saturday. Kentucky is still planning on making the trip to Las Vegas with the hope that a new opponent will be found. 

It is unknown when a final decision will be made on whether or not the Cats will take the court at T-Mobile Arena this weekend. 

