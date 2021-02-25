UK Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that Kentucky’s previously postponed game vs. South Carolina has been rescheduled for March 6.
The game between the Wildcats and Gamecocks was originally set for Dec. 29 and was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina program.
Kentucky also announced that they would not be rescheduling their game vs. Texas A&M that was set for Feb. 23. The Wildcats will finish the regular season with 17 SEC games.
Those who planned on attending the game on Dec. 29 can still watch the game in-person with their original tickets on March 6.
This will be the first matchup between the two programs this season. The last time these teams met came on Jan. 15, 2020 where the Gamecocks defeated the Wildcats on the road via a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Jermaine Couisnard.