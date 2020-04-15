BBN's focus in recent days has centered on the draft announcements and recruiting efforts of the men's basketball team. But today, it was the women's team that made some moves.
This afternoon, Kentucky women's basketball announced the additions of Robyn Benton and Jazmine Massengill from the transfer portal. Both players will sit out the upcoming season due to current NCAA rules.
Massengill played in 53 games over the past two seasons for bitter rival Tennessee, averaging 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 2019-2020. She put up six points and three rebounds in each contest against Kentucky last year.
"Jazmine is an electric guard that uses her size and strength to really make a difference on both ends of the court," coach Matthew Mitchell said in a press release. "I am so excited she is a Wildcat."
Benton suited up at Auburn for the first two years of her career, appearing in 52 games. She put up 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a sophomore, and was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2018-2019. She recorded nine points and two rebounds in the lone meeting between the Tigers and Wildcats last season.
"Robyn is a fantastic player that is really going to fit in perfectly here," Mitchell said in a press release. "She has shown an ability to score at a high level and has some defensive intangibles that you cannot teach... we are overjoyed to welcome her to Big Blue Nation."
Massengill and Benton join an ESPN top-20 recruiting class led by McDonald's All-American Treasure Hunt as the Cats load up for the upcoming season and beyond.