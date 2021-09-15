Kentucky football wide receiver Josh Ali is scheduled to appear in court next week on charges of leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and driving without insurance, according to WDRB's Jason Riley and Eric Crawford.
Ali is also reportedly facing a lawsuit that was filed against him by Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company in June. The lawsuit claims that Ali owes damages paid to a man he rear ended in a wreck that occurred on Feb. 12.
A citation was filed on March 9, where Ali reportedly told the Lexington Police Department that he was "falling asleep" when he drove into the vehicle in front of him.
The citation states that Ali left the scene of the wreck, but did tell police that he had notified his insurance company of the incident.
Ali was then charged with failure to maintain insurance on April 14. He is scheduled to appear in Fayette County District Court on Sept. 20
Through two games this season, Ali has seven catches for 166 yards and a touchdown. The fifth-year senior became the 31st player in school history with 1,000 or more yards receiving on Saturday in Kentucky's 35-28 win against Missouri.
UK Athletics are yet to release a statement. It is unknown if Ali's status with the team has changed.