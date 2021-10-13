Kristen Crenshaw-Gill has officially joined the Kentucky women’s basketball team as a walk on as part of the active 2021-2022 roster.
“She performed well in open tryouts and has worked hard in practice the last few weeks to earn her spot on the team. Kristen understands the commitment involved in being a Kentucky women’s basketball player,” Coach Kyra Elzy said regarding the addition. “We are all happy to have her in the program.”
Crenshaw-Gill, originally from Youngstown, Ohio, will wear the number four this season. At 5-foot-9, the right handed freshman shooter was a four year starter in high school being named first team all-conference and most valuable player at Valley Christian High School for all four years and ended her high school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
The hole on the Wildcats roster that she filled was created this past weekend when sophomore Erin Toller was dismissed for failing to uphold the standards of the team. Coach Elzy believes that Crenshaw-Gill will uphold those standards the team sets in place and will be a valuable addition to this Wildcats roster as the season draws near.