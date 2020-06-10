Matthew Mitchell has added a third top-conference transfer to his roster.
Former Maryland center Olivia Owens announced she would be transferring to Kentucky last week. She was regarded as one of the best centers in the nation when coming out of high school in 2018. After two years in College Park, she has decided to come to Lexington.
We are so excited Olivia has chosen to be a Kentucky Wildcat," coach Mitchell said in a press release. "Our staff enjoyed getting to know her and her family through this process and are eager for that relationship to grow in the future."
Owens joins Tennessee and Auburn transfers Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Benton as power-five conference players coming to Lexington this fall. All three will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season, per NCAA transfer rules.
Owens played 16 games as a freshman before missing her sophomore year due to medical issues. In her 16 games, she shot 55% from the floor. One of her best outings was in the Big Ten Championship, where she scored four points and grabbed four boards as the Terps claimed the championship.