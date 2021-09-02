The Kentucky women's basketball team will be holding open tryouts for all full-time female students at UK on Monday, Sept. 13, at 4:00 p.m. E.T.
Those interested will need to contact and meet with Amy Tilley, assistant athletics director for women’s basketball, at the Joe Craft Center to receive a tryout card.
From there, a UK Student Health sports physical and sickle cell test will need to be completed and turned in to UK women's basketball trainer Courtney Jones by the tryout date in order to be cleared.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including taking a COVID PCR test through Wildhealth no more than three days prior to the tryout date, or having proof of a positive COVID result within the last 90 days.