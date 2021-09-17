Two individual victories propelled Kentucky cross country to first and second place finishes at the Commodore Classic on Friday.
Tori Herman claimed victory in the women’s 5K, posting a time of 17:02.3. The win was the sophomore’s first race of the season.
Perri Bockrath finished in fourth place with a time of 17:15.6, while Kaitlyn Lacy’s 17:24.6 was good enough for sixth place.
Rachel Boice and Sophie Carrier would round out the top 10, giving UK a total of 29 points, good enough for first place and a team victory.
The men’s team would claim their second individual win of the season, as Andre Bollam-Godbott, a graduate transfer from Akron, won the men’s 8K with a time of 24:41.2.
Aaron Withrow would also claim a top-10 finish, finishing tenth with a time of 24:59.8.
Kentucky would finish tied for first in points with Middle Tennessee, but the tiebreaker would side with the Blue Raiders, giving UK a second-place finish.
Through two meets, Kentucky has two victories, as the men’s team finished first in the Missouri Opener.
The Wildcats will look to make it three wins out of three when they travel to South Bend, Ind. to compete in the Notre Dame Invitational on Oct. 1.