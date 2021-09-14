Kentucky women’s golf find themselves in the middle of the pack after the first two rounds of their 2021-22 season opener in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Through 36 holes at the Wolverine Invitational, UK sits at No. 10 out of 16 teams with a score of 22-over-par. The Wildcats shot an 8-over-par 292 in round one, followed by a 14-over-par 298 second round.
The Wildcats, who returns all five players who qualified for the national championship last May, currently sit 28 strokes behind leaders Michigan, who posted a 4-under-par round one and 2-under-par round two at their home course, the University of Michigan Golf Course (par 71, 6,232 yards.) The Wolverines are the only team out of the 16-team field that are under-par through two rounds.
Following her improbable win at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur, junior Jensen Castle is leading the way for Kentucky. Castle carded a 72 in both rounds on Monday, bringing her to two-over-par, tying her for twelfth place individually.
“We didn’t quite have the start that we wanted to today,” UK head coach Golda Borst said. “We gave away a lot of shots throughout the day and didn’t make enough birdies to make up for them. We’re looking forward to getting back on the course tomorrow morning and getting back after it.”
María Villanueva Aperribay is just two shots back of Castle at 4-over par. She matched Castle with a round-one 72, followed by a 74 in round two.
Fifth-year seniors Rikke Svejgård Nielsen and Sarah Fite both sit at 8-over-par after 36 holes, tied for 49 individually.
Laney Frye, a 2021 SEC All-Freshman selection fell behind the pack early on Monday, she will enter the final round tied at 72, sitting at 14-over-par.
The third and final round will begin Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. E.T, live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com.