Kentucky women’s tennis improved to 3-0 on Sunday, defeating Miami Ohio by a score of 5-2.
In singles, the Cats defeated Miami by a score of 4-2. In doubles, UK would win both of its matches.
Doubles play saw Carlota Molina and Lidia Gonzales start strong, defeating Sara Zalukar and Sarah Dev 6-2. Florencia Urrutia and Fiona Arrese followed up by beating Brindtha Ramasamy and Laura Rico by the same score, giving the doubles point to Kentucky in quick fashion.
In singles, the Cats started hot, with Urrutia defeating Catherine Denysiewicz-Slowek 6-1, 6-3. Arrese followed up with a victory over Zalukar 6-3, 6-2, putting Kentucky just one point away from victory.
The tides started to turn, however, as Rico defeated Molina on court two, in a point that used all three sets. Rico won the first round, 7-5. Molina took the second round, 6-4, before ultimately losing in the third round 6-3, getting the Redhawks on the board.
UK went right back with Gonzales, defeating Dev by a score of 6-1 in both points to clinch the win for the Wildcats. The teams would finish out the remaining points.
Miami’s Ramasamy defeated Carla Gibrau 6-1, 7-6, 6-4, before Ellie Eades finished it off for the Cats with a victory over Nishitha Saravanan 6(7), 6-1, 6-3 for a 5-2 Kentucky win.
Kentucky now moves to 3-0 on the season. The Wildcats’ next match will be played against Notre Dame in South Bend on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.