Kentucky womens tennis had a busy Sunday, as the Cats played competitively for the first time in three weeks, sweeping a doubleheader inside the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.
UK last played a doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State, in which they swept the Redhawks.
The Wildcats were a flawless 6-0 before hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions for game one, and then Western Kentucky for the night cap.
Kentucky defeated Penn State 4-3 in thrilling fashion to start the day off.
After being down 3-0, the Wildcats were able to rally four consecutive singles points to come back and stun the Nittany Lions.
Florencia Urrutia was able to defeat Penn State’s Alexandra Nielsen to start the rally for Kentucky. Urrutia won in three sets 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 to give Kentucky life.
Fiona Arrese also decided to join in on the comeback action. After dropping the first set to Gabby O’Gorman, Arrese collected herself and won two sets in a row by a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).
With momentum on its side, Kentucky was able to tie up the match following Ellie Eades beating Penn State’s Alina Lebedeva in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-2.
The remarkable comeback was capped off by Kentucky’s Lidia Gonzalez who was victorious over Karly Friedland 6-3, 7-5.
UK’s four straight singles points would be enough to preserve its undefeated record as they went on to face Western Kentucky later in the day.
Kentucky would control the match from the doubles point.
Carlota Molina and Lidia Gonzalez beat Western Kentucky’s Sofia Blanco and Mariana Zegada 6-1. Kentucky would then go on and earn the doubles point after Carla Girbau and Ellie Eades defeated Samantha Martinez and Laura Bernardos 6-2.
The Cats continued to dominate during the singles action.
Arrese won in impressive fashion 6-2, 6-1. After defeating Western Kentucky’s Taylor Shaw in straight sets, Arrese had put Kentucky up 2-0.
It wouldn’t take long for the Wildcats to win the match and sweep the doubleheader.
Urrutia defeated Rachel Hermanova in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. Minutes after, Girbau was able to beat Bernardos 6-2, 6-2 and Kentucky had won the match 4-0.
The Wildcats add two more wins to their year total after the doubleheader victory. They are now an unbeaten 8-0 on the season as they are set to host Indiana on Tuesday, Feb. 15.