Due to the postponement of two games this weekend because of COVID, the SEC announced a number of changes to its 2020 football schedule, two of which affect Kentucky.
The Cats will now follow tomorrow afternoon's contest at Tennessee with a road trip to Missouri a home date against Georgia. The prior iteration of the schedule had the Cats returning to Lexington before departing to Columbia to play the Tigers.
"As we go through these unprecedented times, the programs in the SEC continue to work through the protocols and scheduling which keeps players, coaches, staff and fans as safe and healthy as possible, while trying to afford the opportunity to play a full schedule," UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a press release. "Moving these games gives the conference and our program the best opportunity to accomplish these goals."
"These adjustments may create inconveniences and our staff is here to assist to the extent we can with those changes. Please contact our ticket office with any questions."
In the press release, Kentucky said tickets and parking for the original date with Georgia (October 24th) will still be valid for the rescheduled game (October 31) and that attendees "do not need to take further action."
The full list of changes includes:
- Kentucky at Missouri moving from October 31st to October 24th.
- Georgia at Kentucky is moved to October 24th from October 31st.
- Missouri at Florida will now be played October 31st instead of October 24th.
- Vanderbilt at Missouri and LSU at Florida are now scheduled for December 12th, changed from October 17th.
- Game time for South Carolina at LSU has been adjusted to 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
Kentucky's updated slate is below:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|10/17
|TENNESSEE
|10/24
|MISSOURI
|10/31
|GEORGIA
|11/7
|BYE
|11/14
|VANDERBILT
|11/21
|ALABAMA
|11/28
|FLORIDA
|12/5
|SOUTH CAROLINA
Home Games are in BOLD.