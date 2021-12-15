Kentucky’s National Signing Day was a historic one, highlighted by landing one of the top offensive linemen in the country on Wednesday.
Kiyaunta Goodwin, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the Class of 2022 and the No. 13 overall player in the country, announced his commitment to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Michigan State.
Goodwin, a native of Louisville, stands at six-foot-eight, 325 pounds. Following two seasons at Charlestown High School in Indiana, Goodwin will return to the Bluegrass to begin his collegiate career.
After committing to UK in April, Goodwin made it known that it was not a done deal that he was coming to Lexington, as he took multiple visits to fellow SEC and Power Five competitors, including the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M and finalist Michigan State.
Goodwin’s announcement on Wednesday was anything but easy, the lineman was supposed to announce his decision earlier in the day, but postponed his announcement to early in the evening because he was still yet to make a decision.
Eventually, around 5 p.m. E.T, Goodwin eased the minds of Big Blue Nation, opting for the blue and white.
Goodwin’s commitment tilts UK’s class of 2022 to the highest in program history. Goodwin is expected to enroll in January, 2022.