Kentucky womens basketball head coach Kyra Elzy added her fifth signee to the 2022 freshman class, signing four-star guard Kennedy Cambridge on Wednesday.
Cambridge, who ranked as the 36th best guard in the country according to ESPN, led Ensworth High School to win its third state championship in four years as a senior, with the guard also finishing as a finalist for the Tennessee Miss Basketball award in 2022.
In the state playoffs, Cambridge was instrumental to her team’s victory in her final season, averaging 14.8 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 3.6 steals per game and three assists per game.
In the Tennessee state semifinals, she recorded a game-high 21 points and 11 rebound double-double while also notching five assists and five blocks.
She didn’t just have an impressive senior year either, also recording 13.2 points per game as a junior, leading her team to the state semifinals.
Cambridge was also an effective scorer as a sophomore, averaging 7.2 points per game whilst shooting 55.2 percent from the field.
The addition of Cambridge makes what was already an impressive freshman class all the stronger for coach Elzy after losing five players from last season’s SEC Championship winning team. Losing star Rhyne Howard to the WNBA, where she went No.1 overall, and four players, including the starting point guard and the team’s second leading scorer, to the transfer portal.
Cambridge joins four-star post player Tionna Herron, four-star guard Spanish Tyler, Miss Kentucky Basketball winner Amiya Jenkins and Kentucky native Cassidy Rowe as part of Elzy’s 2022 class.
“We are incredibly excited to officially welcome Kennedy to Big Blue Nation,” Elzy said. “It’s rare in the late signing period you have a chance to sign such an incredible talent like Kennedy. Our staff is looking forward to working with her and seeing her in Kentucky blue very soon.”
Elzy continued, speaking to the kind of player Cambridge is and offering a glance at what kind of impact she will make on the team.
“Her basketball pedigree speaks for itself,” she said. “She is athletic and explosive, but plays under control, which is exactly what we want for a guard in our system. Kennedy really took her game to the next level this season. We think her skill set is going to translate well to the SEC.”
While Elzy will have a lot to figure out with such a young lineup in the 2022-2023 season, one thing is undeniable: Her 2022 freshman class is stacked, and even if the freshman season doesn’t go their way, if the team retains all of its talent as it develops, Elzy will have a dangerous team for years to come.