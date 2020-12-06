Kentucky’s roster is whole for the first time all season in today’s game with the No. 13 Hoosiers, but they are still down a prominent figure for the day.
Wildcat interim head coach Kyra Elzy has not coached the contest due to “health reasons that are not related to COVID-19”, according to a press release from the university.
Elzy has opened her first head coaching stint 3-0, with home wins over Murray State and Belmont and a road victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. There is no reason at this time to believe Elzy will miss any action outside of today, but the university did not say that she wouldn’t be absent for any other contests.
Associate head coach Niya Butts is serving as head coach for today’s matchup, and would presumably do so for any other games Elzy could miss.
Butts in in her tenth overall season at Kentucky, and her fifth straight. She was also an assistant from 2003-08 before becoming the head coach at the University of Arizona. She led those Wildcats to a WNIT berth in 2011-12.
Indiana currently leads the Wildcats 36-23 at halftime. The second half is just about to get underway on ESPNU.