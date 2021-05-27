Thursday would mark the end of a star-studded sophomore season for Kentucky’s Liam Draxl.
After making comeback after comeback, No. 1 Draxl would fall in a three-set bout to No. 6 Sam Riffice of Florida, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 1-6 in the semifinals of the NCAA Tennis Singles tournament.
While this wasn’t the way that Draxl wanted his spring to finish, the Newmarket, Ontario native will have plenty to look back on in what was an incredible year for the Canadian.
In his first full collegiate in the Bluegrass, Draxl notched a 25-3 record, including a dominating 10-2 record against other nationally ranked players, two of which were ranked No. 1 in the ITA rankings at the time of their matches.
This record landed Draxl the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA singles tourney, as well as All-SEC and soon to be All-American honors.
While he won’t be bringing a championship back to Lexington this year, this is just the beginning for the 19-year-old.