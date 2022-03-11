Live Updates: Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

No. 3 seed Kentucky will take on the Commodores Friday evening at Amalie Arena in Kentucky's first game of the tournament.

No. 11 seed Vanderbilt defeated No. 6 seed Alabama 82-76 on Thursday to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Follow along here for live updates from Tampa.

John Calipari on playing Vanderbilt

Calipari on Vandy: “I would say they’re dangerous and playing as well as anybody in our league right now.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 11, 2022

Calipari on Scotty Pippen Jr: “He’s a great layup shooter, he creates space, he snakes in on pick and rolls, he’s really a crafty player with that ball.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 11, 2022

Pregame

Kentucky has arrived at Amalie Arena for its SEC Tournament quarterfinals game against Vanderbilt tonight in Tampa, Florida. @KYKernelSports @ColeParke_wsc @HunterWS11 @KyKernel pic.twitter.com/4Iw1hj3ZQi — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) March 12, 2022

Game 10 of the 2022 SEC Tournament, and it’s finally Kentucky’s turn. The No. 3 seed Cats take on No. 11 Vanderbilt, with a trip to the semi’s vs. Tennessee on the line. Tip-off around 15 minutes out. @KYKernelSports @ColeParke_wsc @MichaelClubb4 and myself have you covered! pic.twitter.com/ageTAemmRx — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Starting lineup for Kentucky versus Vanderbilt: - Sahvir Wheeler - TyTy Washington Jr - Kellan Grady - Keion Brooks Jr - Oscar Tshiebwe — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

UK and Vandy have now played in three locations. All three times, including Nashville, it’s felt like a home game of sorts for the Cats. Smatterings of UT orange remain in the crowd, but it’s very blue in Tampa tonight. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

First Half

That’s Sahvir Wheeler’s first field goal against Vanderbilt this season. He didn’t play against the Dores in Nashville, then shot 0-8 in game two in Lexington. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Liam Robbins is a unit down there. He has Vandy’s first four points. 7-4 UK, 16:44 1H. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kentucky came out on fire. Vanderbilt had the extinguisher. Three turnovers and no scores for Kentucky in the last 2 minutes. https://t.co/Pzxwm0vAck — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Davion Mintz checks in for Washington. Washington remains on the UK bench, doesn’t appear to be related to the bump he took. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Back to back treys from Grady and Mintz, four point lead for Kentucky. 15-11, 13:30 1H — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

12-0 run for Kentucky before the Pippen 3. Vandy may have extinguished UK earlier but they did not fix the faulty wiring. Wildcats back on top https://t.co/9Q6v3OjDUh — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Daimion Collins checks in for the first time tonight. He was unavailable in UK’s season finale at Florida. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Good offense, or bad defense? Team effort from both sides so far. The Dores are going toe to toe with UK. Just four points for Pippen thus far. https://t.co/Cavw8qNIET — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Vanderbilt nearing three minutes without a field goal. 28-26 UK, 5:04 1H — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Stute now with eight for the Dores. Bryce Hopkins set to check in for Kentucky. https://t.co/pD7sBa8xoQ — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

The prospect of a Tshiebwe x Collins frontcourt has to be an exciting thought for Kentucky fans, say they both return next season. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Lance Ware with an inbounds steal, leading to a Mintz bucket. Big time play.How about….. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Potential huge momentum shift to end the first half. A steal on the inbound pass for the and-one play? Big play. https://t.co/dxAri7oVdC — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

HALFTIMEUK 37, VAN 33Washington and Mintz combine for 16 points in the half. — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Halftime

Certainly not Kentucky’s best half of the year, but they still shot 50 percent. Seven different Cats recorded points. https://t.co/0KaKeGpd9X — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Vanderbilt finished the half without a field goal for nearly 3 minutes, capped off by a turnover with 6 minutes left. Wildcats will need their defense to perform like it did in the end of the half, not the first half if they want the win in Tampa. https://t.co/JJVRXh5WlU — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe with just six points and five rebounds. Pippen with six on 1-6 shooting. The superstars didn’t exactly light it up in the first half. Granted, Tshiebwe is on his way to another double-double. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Seven second-chance points in the half for Kentucky. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Second Half

The second half is underway inside Amalie Arena. — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Jacob Toppin is wearing a mask for the second half. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Vandy didn’t hear no bell. Back to back treys and it’s a two-point lead for the Dores. https://t.co/8jBb5W5m7R — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Vanderbilt is on it from beyond the arch early in the second half. Wildcats are.. less on it. https://t.co/dIHTBuTz0D — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

"He's a giant eraser with a headband, he'll make your mistakes go away." -ESPN commentator about Tshiebwehumanity has peaked — rayleigh deaton (@rayleighdiane) March 12, 2022

Jacob Toppin has headed back to the locker room. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

We’ve got ourselves a track meet in Tampa. Wright with eight second-half points, he’s 5-5 from the floor. Four Cats now have eight points. https://t.co/9Js1zB3c8L — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kellan Grady has a special ability to give Kentucky so much momentum with one made 3-pointer it’s incredible to see one player he able to shift momentum so quickly. https://t.co/zGxigwMs9I — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

That’s three fouls on Keion Brooks. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

And here come the officiating jeers. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

There’s a tech for Stackhouse. Now a 12-1 run for Kentucky. 51-47 UK, 12:35 2H — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Wildcats are 8-0 in the past 1:39 and 15-1 in the past 3:50. Safe to say that, for the time being at least, Kentucky is in the driver’s seat. https://t.co/DcHOZgdc8B — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Big game from Jacob Toppin tonight. Kentucky needs it. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

13-0 run? No problem for Vandy. They cut it back down to a one-point game quick. Pippen now has 10 points, but it comes on 2-14 shooting. https://t.co/nKudGT6cVO — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

6-0 Vandy run puts the Commodores back within one. UK is no longer firmly in the driver’s seat. https://t.co/rB9IaQOwBD — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Looky there, TyTy Washington’s 3-pointer has finally arrived. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

TyTy Washington. Bang. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

That’s eight straight for Washington. 69-60 Kentucky, 3:50 2H — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

It’s TyTy’s world, we’re just living in it. That’s a huge jolt from the freshman. https://t.co/NcwEJ437vo — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kentucky 4-4 in its most recent attempts, back up to 50% from the field and 47% from beyond the arch. Commodores are shooting 39% from the field. https://t.co/wooCXQQ1Y4 — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Jordan Wright won’t let Vandy go down easy, he now has 24 points. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

The Cats aren’t out of the woods yet. https://t.co/YeJYWTDepm — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

If you’re Kentucky you’ve gotta be thinking it’s just time to buckle down and run out the clock. On the other side of that coin, Vandy is going to do everything it can to prevent that from happening. https://t.co/oFnSNsgsrF — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Kentucky will head to the free throw line with 8.1 seconds remaining.UK 75, VAN 71 — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

FINAL UK 77, VAN 71 Kentucky advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals, where it will take on Tennessee. — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

TyTy Washington finished with 25 points for Kentucky, leading the Cats. Strong performance from the freshman in his first SEC Tournament game. https://t.co/WIBn90SVwz — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Postgame

Five takeaways from Kentucky's 77-71 win over Vanderbilt Kentucky fought past the feisty Vanderbilt Commodores 77-71 on Friday night inside Amalie Arena, advancing to the semifinals of the 2022 SEC T…

Calipari on the fans inside Amalie Arena: “These are the fans that cannot get in to Rupp, so they go to the tournament. They know I don’t make a big deal out of this tournament, but they’re fine. Just make sure we can stay a few days.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

John Calipari says Jacob Toppin may have a broken nose. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Calipari on Washington: “His ability to make shots and make free throws and make floaters, he’s skilled. The defense that he can play, because he has some physical toughness and size, makes him where he’s on both sides of the ball.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari: “It’s hard to explain to guys all the time, it’s your passion, it’s your energy, it’s your fight.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari is in his element back in front of a full room of press. https://t.co/r6uRE6jTfx — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Calipari pre-Tennessee, on Rick Barnes:“We’re both going to have our teams as ready as we can with a quick turn.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Jerry Stackhouse: “Hats off to Kentucky, they played a great game.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Jordan Wright: “It felt like a home game for them, it felt like we were playing in Rupp.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Scotty Pippen credited his off-night shooting to tired legs and fatigue. “I got a lot of open looks I usually knock down every game but you know, I just couldn’t even hit the rim today. It’s a weird feeling.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022