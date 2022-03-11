Live Updates: Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

UK and Vandy have now played in three locations. All three times, including Nashville, it’s felt like a home game of sorts for the Cats. Smatterings of UT orange remain in the crowd, but it’s very blue in Tampa tonight.
Vanderbilt finished the half without a field goal for nearly 3 minutes, capped off by a turnover with 6 minutes left. Wildcats will need their defense to perform like it did in the end of the half, not the first half if they want the win in Tampa. https://t.co/JJVRXh5WlU
Oscar Tshiebwe with just six points and five rebounds. Pippen with six on 1-6 shooting. The superstars didn’t exactly light it up in the first half. Granted, Tshiebwe is on his way to another double-double.
If you’re Kentucky you’ve gotta be thinking it’s just time to buckle down and run out the clock. On the other side of that coin, Vandy is going to do everything it can to prevent that from happening. https://t.co/oFnSNsgsrF
Kentucky fought past the feisty Vanderbilt Commodores 77-71 on Friday night inside Amalie Arena, advancing to the semifinals of the 2022 SEC T…
Calipari on the fans inside Amalie Arena: “These are the fans that cannot get in to Rupp, so they go to the tournament. They know I don’t make a big deal out of this tournament, but they’re fine. Just make sure we can stay a few days.”
Calipari on Washington: “His ability to make shots and make free throws and make floaters, he’s skilled. The defense that he can play, because he has some physical toughness and size, makes him where he’s on both sides of the ball.”
Scotty Pippen credited his off-night shooting to tired legs and fatigue. “I got a lot of open looks I usually knock down every game but you know, I just couldn’t even hit the rim today. It’s a weird feeling.”
Kyle Rieber, right, and John Bloomer, left, dress up as muscle men before the game.
Kentucky fans sit outside the arena before the game.
People play a carnival basketball game before the game.
A Kentucky fan watches the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game before the game.
Fans watch the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walks into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler, right, and assistant Brad Calipari, left, walk into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady walks into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. walks into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin warms-up before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) hits his head on the floor during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) surveys the defense during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates a shot during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the game.
Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) celebrates his 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the game.
Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) puts a shot up against Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates a teammates 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots the ball during the game.
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches his son, Vanderbilt guard Scottie Pippen Jr., play in the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) passes the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) misses a pass during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) catches a pass during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) gets hit in the face by Vanderbilt Commodores center Liam Robbins (21) during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) loses control of the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari coaches his team from the sidelines during the game.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles around Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) watches Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) catch a pass in the air during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) makes a move during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates after a teammate drew a foul during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fights from loose ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) complains after not drawing a foul call during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari, right, argues with an official during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots a free throw during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) chases after a loose ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) celebrates a TyTy Washington Jr. (3) 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during a run by his team during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) tries to dunks the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) tries to dunk the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) lays on the ground after being called for a foul during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) falls to the ground during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fights for a rebound during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) drives the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates a TyTy Washington Jr. (3) 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates a TyTy Washington Jr. 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) hypes up the crowd during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) fights for a rebound during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) looks up at the scoreboard during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) signals to the crowd after the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) high fives fans after the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) acknowledges fans after the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) greets fans after the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) high fives fans after the game.
Fans pour into Amalie Arena before the game.
Kyle Rieber, right, and John Bloomer, left, dress up as muscle men before the game.
Kentucky fans sit outside the arena before the game.
People play a carnival basketball game before the game.
A Kentucky fan watches the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game before the game.
Fans watch the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walks into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler, right, and assistant Brad Calipari, left, walk into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady walks into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. walks into the arena before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin warms-up before the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) hits his head on the floor during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) surveys the defense during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates a shot during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the game.
Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) celebrates his 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the game.
Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) puts a shot up against Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates a teammates 3-pointer during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots the ball during the game.
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches his son, Vanderbilt guard Scottie Pippen Jr., play in the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) shoots the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) passes the ball during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) misses a pass during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) catches a pass during the game.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) gets hit in the face by Vanderbilt Commodores center Liam Robbins (21) during the game.
Kentucky
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari coaches his team from the sidelines during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles around Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) watches Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) catch a pass in the air during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) makes a move during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates after a teammate drew a foul during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fights from loose ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) complains after not drawing a foul call during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari, right, argues with an official during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots a free throw during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) chases after a loose ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) celebrates a TyTy Washington Jr. (3) 3-pointer during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during a run by his team during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) tries to dunks the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) tries to dunk the ball during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) lays on the ground after being called for a foul during the UK vs. Vanderbilt SEC Tournament quarterfinals mens basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UK won 77-71. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff