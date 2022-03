Live Updates: Kentucky vs. Tennessee in SEC Tournament Semifinals

No. 3 seed Kentucky will take on No. 2 seed Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Semifinals at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST.

The winner will advance to the SEC Tournament finals to play No. 8 seed Texas A&M on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

Pregame

Day 2 of the SEC Tournament. Kentucky takes on Tennessee in the semifinals game this afternoon in Tampa. (No raptors allowed in the arena) @KYKernelSports @ColeParke_wsc @HunterWS11 @KyKernel pic.twitter.com/xnxVxlI0tq — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) March 12, 2022

Kentucky fans and Tennessee fans alike expect a close matchup in today’s SEC Tournament semifinals. @KYKernelSports Video by UK Student News Network. pic.twitter.com/YvfCpRVUtM — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) March 12, 2022

Toppin masked up and ready to go. Kentucky and Tennessee tip-off here in Tampa in just under 15 minutes. @KYKernelSports @ColeParke_wsc @HunterWS11 @KyKernel pic.twitter.com/mbRwCAnxuN — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) March 12, 2022

You know the drill. Kentucky. Tennessee. Rubber match. Winner to face Texas A&M in the championship. Tip-off under 15 minutes out. @KYKernelSports @ColeParke_wsc @MichaelClubb4 and myself have you covered! pic.twitter.com/prlWHvbNxE — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Starting lineup for Kentucky versus Tennessee: - Sahvir Wheeler - TyTy Washington Jr- Kellan Grady- Keion Brooks Jr - Oscar Tshiebwe — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

It’s majority blue inside Amalie Arena, but don’t be fooled, there’s some orange in the place. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

First Half

That’s a great finish from Kellan Grady. 4-2 Kentucky early. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Tennessee opens 1-5 from the floor. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Josiah Jordan-James is a dog. Eight points for him, UT leads 10-6. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Really seems like Tennessee is going to ask the question of can Keion Brooks defend good enough?He got blew by on that Huntley-Hatfield jam. https://t.co/fk4nKbxIFb — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Despite the deficit Kentucky is still shooting 50% from the floor with an equal number of turnovers to UT. The difference? UT has 5 rebounds to Kentucky’s 2 which has allowed for more shots. https://t.co/xgg9n90C1c — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Tennessee is taking to UK. This feels like the start to round two in Knoxville. https://t.co/iG0NYv1CKv — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

31% from the field for Kentucky and it went as low as 27% during the drought. Not Kentucky’s day thus far shooting wise. https://t.co/qj8BqJd5wS — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

A lot of shots just not falling for Kentucky. They’re now 4-17 from the field. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Keion Brooks with a mans slam that wakes up BBN. 18-11 UT. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kentucky is 24% from the field and, prior to the massive dunk courtesy of Brooks, were 1-14 in recent attempts from the field. https://t.co/XT30rrvbFN — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

There really isn’t much to say here. Kentucky is getting good looks, they just aren’t cashing in. Tennessee is shooting 31 percent and has a seven-point lead. https://t.co/AisXUYrfUO — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler currently leads Kentucky with four rebounds. Just a pair for Tshiebwe, who sits with two personals. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kentucky NEEDS Keion Brooks. He’ll head to the line for a pair with UK down seven. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

That’s two fouls on Zakai Ziegler. Kentucky negated the guard in the first half, holding him to just one assist and a steal. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Buzz Williams has joined media row courtside to take in the other semifinal. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Washington now 2-7 from the floor. Brooks leads the Cats with eight. https://t.co/iPrlcHEdTF — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Vols are currently shooting 42% on the same amount of shots as UK. Wildcats are 0-7 from beyond the arch, contributing to the 9 point deficit. https://t.co/E9gSgOMSPZ — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

HALFTIME UT 33, UK 22 — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Halftime

Wildcats finish the first half 0-8 from the 3-point line (0%). UK fans were hoping for another Lexington blowout but look to be in Rocky Tampa instead. https://t.co/JlufBdsKrb — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

There are a lot of ways to look at that half, but this sums it up clearly. Tennessee shot 43%, making five three’s.Kentucky shot 27%, going 0-8 from three. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kellan Grady just 1-6 in the half. Just three points and two boards for Oscar. Not too much to be excited about for Kentucky. On the bright side, the Cats can erase a double-digit deficit like nothing if they get moving. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Whether it’s through Tshiebwe, Washington or Grady, Kentucky has to find some form of consistent offense they can go to. There is no winging it around and waiting for someone to get open. Kentucky couldn’t adjust in the second half in Knoxville, can they do it now? — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Second Half

The second half is underway inside Amalie Arena. — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

The in-depth basketball analysis you’ve been looking for: Oscar Tshiebwe is headbandless this half. @KYKernelSports — Jack Weaver (@jack_weaver_) March 12, 2022

Tshiebwe is trying to get into this one. The defense has to pick up. Nine point game early in the second half. https://t.co/8iF3QKH7A5 — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kentucky can’t chip away at this lead. Tennessee is a tough, tough group. https://t.co/g46rrL89Lw — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Vols 4-4 in their last attempts, up to 45% from the field. Wildcats have shot better in the second half but are still just 33% from the field. https://t.co/vXBP6FnASn — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler is an excellent passer of the basketball, why doesn’t he do it more? Cannot be having those kind of possessions in games this big. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Who’s it gonna be for Kentucky? The clock is ticking. https://t.co/g3ghyMh0eQ — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Vols on a 6-0 run in the last 2 minutes, and keeping Kentucky’s deficit in double digits. https://t.co/RIMMy92112 — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

That’s foul three on Tshiebwe. Brooks checks back in for Toppin. 46-33 Tennessee. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Tennessee has four players with at least eight points. Kentucky with just two. Grady, Wheeler and Washington combine for 10 points on 5-22 shooting. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kentucky now 0-11 from deep. Just ain’t falling. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Keion Brooks’ passing has been less than ideal this afternoon. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Still looking at just one bench point for Kentucky today. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

There’s some hustle from Wheeler. He’ll go to the line for a pair. 51-39 UT 8:32 2H — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Great timeout from Rick Barnes. Kentucky needs that big spark coming out of this TO. https://t.co/R9TWP5xfor — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Wildcats back within single digits after a 6-0 run in 36 seconds. With 8 minutes left to play there is still plenty of opportunity for a UK comeback https://t.co/ZlrWQGjlCt — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

And that’s why Kentucky can’t get back into this game. Really careless from the Cats. Cal is HOT on the sideline. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Keion Brooks lands the first trey. Feeling very now or never for UK. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Chandler now with 17 for the Vols on 8-14 shooting, he’s been terrific. Brooks leads UK with 15 on 5-8. https://t.co/1588214RP5 — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Time is starting to run out on the Wildcats. Do or die time in Tampa. https://t.co/1yLfvdfGPF — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

You can start to hear Rocky Top a little clearer inside Amalie Arena. Kentucky still looking for that final push to cut it close. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe fouls out, for what I believe is the first time this season. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe fouls out of the game with 3:27 left to play and Kentucky down 7. Might be the straw to break the camel’s back. — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

John Calipari with his signature move, mock laughing and clapping in official Doug Shows' face after a foul call he doesn't agree with. That foul is Tshiebwe's fifth. @KYKernelSports — Jack Weaver (@jack_weaver_) March 12, 2022

It’s just nine points, but boy does it feel like 20. https://t.co/0fVGwuRMmz — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Despite everything not going Kentucky’s way at the moment, it’s still within single digits of Tennessee. The question is whether or not UK can stifle UT AND score at the same time. https://t.co/q6yVsifwoE — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Ziegler draws a foul on Brooks, his third. Don’t expect this game to end anytime soon. Lots and lots of free throws to come. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

UT 65, UK 60 1:35 | 2H Kentucky has possession. — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Three point game with 1:30 left. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Just a crucial offensive board by Vescovi. He’ll go to the line. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Grady can’t stick the three, and UT will shoot free throws. UT 66, UK 62 29 seconds left. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Two more missed shots from Washington and Wheeler, UT goes back to the line. Looking bleak for the Cats. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

The better team won that game, plain and simple. Kentucky somehow had a chance to salvage it at the end, but to no avail. A No. 2 seed awaits the Wildcats. https://t.co/52AaMxYotf — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

In the end it turned out to be the 3-point shooting to cost Kentucky the chance at victory. Wildcats finish 10% from beyond the arch (2-20) https://t.co/gqHtcgb3JG — Cole Parke (@ColeParke_wsc) March 12, 2022

Postgame

and with that, the couches of Lexington breathe a sigh of relief @KYKernelSports — rayleigh deaton (@rayleighdiane) March 12, 2022

Four takeaways from Kentucky's 69-62 loss to Tennessee in SEC Tournament Semifinals

Rick Barnes: “I just think our league deserve so much more credit than it is getting overall.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Barnes:“I thought we dodged a couple bullets because (Kentucky) had a couple looks early.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Kentucky ends its SEC Tournament run with a 69-62 loss to Tennessee in the semifinals here in Tampa. @KYKernelSports @HunterWS11 @ColeParke_wsc @KyKernel pic.twitter.com/HhuCTdfDcU — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) March 12, 2022

Barnes on March: “Every game is a playoff game, every game is a championship game.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

John Calipari: “We had our chances, we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well today, some of that was us, some was Tennessee.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari takes some time in his opening statement to praise the SEC and how deep it is. — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022

Calipari on the SEC: “The way you judge a league is what’s their record in the NCAA Tournament.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe: “This was kind of an off day for us, we didn’t really make a shot.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Keion Brooks:“We made some errors that when we went on a run…it kind of halted our momentum.”“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Brooks: “It was just one of those days where the ball didn’t go in for us. Sometimes we weren’t shot ready.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari:“We were two for 20 folks, we could’ve won this game. Think about what I’m saying.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari: “You got beat on a backdoor? To lose the game? That means you stopped playing.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari: “I think we’re in really good shape. We got three guys in every position.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari: “This we knew would be a physical, bump and grind game, and I thought we held our own.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) March 12, 2022

Calipari says today is a good lesson for Kentucky. “We’re fine, let’s go home.” — Hunter Shelton (@HunterWS11) March 12, 2022