The Wildcat guard is headed to the NFC North.
Logan Stenberg is off the board, selected by the Detroit Lions with the 121st pick (4th Round) in the NFL Draft.
Welcome to the D, Logan Stenberg! #NFLDraft | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/S5YL6rLjns— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020
The Lions also took a guard (Jonah Jackson, Ohio State) in the third round (75th overall).
Stenberg started at left guard for the Wildcats each of the last three seasons, not missing a single game over that period. He brought a sense of toughness to not just the offensive line, but the team itself.
The Detroit Free press listed the offensive line as one of the Lions "must-have" needs in the Draft, so it's not surprising to see them double-dip in the trenches. This presents an opportunity for Stenberg to compete for a big role in his first year.