The Big Blue Wall has just received another colossal addition.
Dare Rosenthal, who started three games on the 2019 LSU national championship team at left guard has transferred to Kentucky. During those three games, he filled in for current Washington Football Team offensive linemen, Saahdiq Charles.
#BBN pic.twitter.com/nAWeNeH6Cs— rudeE..💫 (@drosenthal51) July 8, 2021
With the commitment, Kentucky's offensive line now has three former four-star recruits: Rosenthal (6-foot-7, 327 lbs), Jeremy Flax (6-foot-6, 356 lbs) and Preseason All-American Darian Kinnard (6-foot-5, 345 lbs).
He eventually started five games at left tackle for LSU in 2020. Last season, Pro Football Focus graded him at 72.4, the eighth best grade of all SEC offensive tackles.
Rosenthal's patience in pass protection will be important as Kentucky's new starting quarterback (TBA) gets comfortable behind the Big Blue Wall. In the run game, he can create holes by simply being bigger and stronger than the man across from him.
This new-look offensive line will be a force to be reckoned with in conference play this upcoming season.
Enjoy this video of LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal (#51) snatching the soul out of someone pic.twitter.com/x4qBokft95— Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) July 8, 2021
6'7" 327lb OL Dare Rosenthal will be a HUGE addition to the #BigBlueWall this season. 💪pic.twitter.com/1aaqbI4mFO— Cats Coverage 😼 (@CatsCoverage_) July 8, 2021