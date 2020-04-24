Kentucky's receiver-turned-quarterback is headed to Sin City
Lynn Bowden has gone off the board in the third round of the NFL Draft, headed to Las Vegas as the 80th overall pick.
A do-it-all weapon. 💥With the 80th pick, we have selected WR Lynn Bowden Jr. from @UKFootball. pic.twitter.com/O5MR1iXWD8— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020
Bowden was the second receiver the Raiders have taken in the draft. They took Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs with the 12th overall pick.
Las Vegas also had the 81st pick, and took wide receiver Bryan Edwards from South Carolina. That makes three SEC wideouts in coach John Gruden's first four picks.
Bowden won the Paul Hornung Award last season as college football's most versatile player, putting up over 200 yards in four different areas: passing, rushing, receiving and returning. He led the SEC in rushing yards with 1,468, most of which came after his mid-season transition to quarterback.
His final play in blue and white was his game-winning touchdown pass to Josh Ali in Kentucky's Belk Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.