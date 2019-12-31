Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) kisses his son Lynn Bowden III after the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) high fives Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops after scoring a touchdown during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) stares down a VT player before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In a chaotic, exciting sea of euphoria and raw emotion at Bank of America Stadium, Lynn Bowden Jr. had tears streaming down his eyes. His eyes red, he softly sobbed tears of joy with his toddler son, Lynn Bowden III, by his side and his teammates embracing and mugging him in extreme joy.
Fans cheered on Bowden as he gave them high-fives down from the field to the stands. He expressed his gratitude and love for Kentucky and its loyal fans, who cheered him on from the beginning until the very end of his career, during the Belk Bowl MVP presentation.
"I've got to show my love for them [the fans] just as they love me. I wouldn't feel right if I just left, especially my last game. I want to make sure everybody feel love from me," Bowden said.
This moment was unlike any other for Bowden. From winning weekly honors, winning a VRBO Citrus Bowl, scoring touchdowns in every way imaginable and winning the Paul Hornung Award among many other accolades, nothing could compare to this moment. In this moment, Bowden was once again a champion - this time, a Belk Bowl Champion.
But, this time, he was a leader, hero and and MVP as he rode off into the sunset to venture a future in the NFL.
Bowden ended his Kentucky football career as the official Belk Bowl MVP after leading his team in a go-ahead drive during the game's final minute as the Cats defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, 37-30, in nail-biting fashion on Tuesday afternoon.
Down 24-30 with 8:15 remaining in the game, Bowden led his team to a 15 play, 85 yard, 8:00 drive that culminated with him throwing a go-ahead 13-yard touchdown to wide receiver Josh Ali in the back of the end zone to put the Cats ahead for good.
Ali ran a post pattern while Bowden tried to buy time to find him open. With the right timing, luck and play design, Ali was able to haul in the golden catch. Yet, amazingly, while the play was designed to be a pass play from the beginning, it wasn't initially designed for Ali.
"It was really supposed to go to Ahmad Wagner. But, he came over to me before the play and told me to run over to a post and get open. And that’s what I did," Ali said. "He [Lynn] trusted me and threw the ball."
Ali's touchdown catch was only his third this season and his fourth in three years at Kentucky as he finished the game with four catches, 52 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.
Meanwhile, Bowden shined per usual and finished the game rushing for 233 yards on 34 attempts and two touchdowns whilst throwing 6-for-12 and 73 yards and the golden touchdown pass. The go-ahead touchdown pass was only his third this season, a rare deviation from his usual running abilities.
For head coach Mark Stoops though, he says that the play design made sense in that particular situation.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) walks into the stadium before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. arrives at Bank of America Stadium for the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke arrives at Bank of America Stadium for the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) warms up before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) puts his helmet on during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) walks the field before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
UK players huddle up before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) hugs Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. takes a break during warm-ups before the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The flags are presented for the national anthem before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Fans stand for the national anthem before the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) walks onto the field before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamar Watson (31) runs onto the field before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky players run onto the field before the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Marquan McCall (50) gets held back from confronting VT players before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) screams at a VT player before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) watches the coin toss before the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end T.J. Carter (90) reaches out to tackle Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end T.J. Carter (90) celebrates after knocking down a VT pass during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (83) tries to run past a UK defender during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky safety Jordan Griffin celebrates during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. hands the ball off to running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back Asim Rose (10) runs for a touchdown that was eventually called back for a hold during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) gets tackled while passing the ball during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) points at a VT defender while running into the end zone for a touchdown during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. runs in a touchdown during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) high fives Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops after scoring a touchdown during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) high fives Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Walker Wood (17) after a touchdown drive during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky nose tackle Quinton Bohanna tackles a Virginia Tech player during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
A Kentucky fan screams during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky safety Zach Johnson catches a kick during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky safety Zach Johnson carries the ball down the field during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. runs the ball during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square makes a tackle during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats celebrates during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats (22) tackles a VT player during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats (22) celebrates after tackling a VT player during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats makes a tackle during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. (18) runs past a defender during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky running back AJ Rose runs the ball down the field during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats tight end Justin Rigg (83) tires to break free from a tackle during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. celebrates during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates after a touchdown run during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) kicks a PAT during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr. (91) celebrates after a sack during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel shows his frustration for a Virginia Tech touchdown during the Belk Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. motions to the offense during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. lines up a pass during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali celebrates with quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats safety Yusuf Corker (29) tackles a VT ball carrier during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker makes a tackle during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner (22) celebrates with a teammate after picking up a UK fumbled ball during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ahmad Wagner (14) reaches for Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Divine Deablo (17) after Deablo intercepted the ball during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
The Kentucky offense gets in formation during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) tries to break free from a tackle during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) gets tackled out of bounds during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky players celebrate a touchdown during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates after a UK touchdown during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) picks up his coach after scoring a potential game winning PAT during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) celebrates with teammates after making a potential game winning PAT during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) celebrates with teammates after making a potential game winning PAT during the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky fans celebrate a touchdown during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky players and fans celebrate a touchdown during the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats (22) celebrates with fans after the Belk Bowl football game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. UK won 37-30. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
The Kentucky team celebrates winning the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The Kentucky team celebrates winning the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The Kentucky team celebrates winning the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kentucky won 37-30. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
PHOTOS: Kentucky football wins in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech 37-30
