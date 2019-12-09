Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden has announced via Twitter that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft after he plays one last game with the Kentucky Wildcats at the Belk Bowl.
In a video posted to his Twitter, Bowden read:
"...To our fans, the Big Blue Nation, you took a kid from Youngstown, Ohio and helped me become a man. For that, this place is my forever home. It won’t be easy to leave that but now is my time to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The memories we made here are something special. From a ten-win season last year to going back to my old position this year. I’ll be taking those memories with me wherever I go next.
But first we have one more game to win. For my last game in Kentucky Blue, I need all the BBN to come out and support us and help us get this bowl game win. Come see about it in Charlotte.”
Bowden, who switched from wide receiver to quarterback for the Cats mid-season, currently leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yardage, averaging 153.0 yards per game. The Youngstown, Ohio native is a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player and compiled 1,235 rushing yards this season.