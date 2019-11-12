Kentucky men's soccer's Aimé Mabika was named Conference USA's Player of the Year, making it the second consecutive year that Kentucky has had a player win the award and the third player in program history.
The 6-foot-6 Lexington native led the Wildcats in minutes (1,393) and tied for third on the team with three goals. He's one of three players on the team to score two goals in a single match. The Henry Clay High School graduate also was named Co-Defensive MVP and first-team All-Conference.
Mabika was also the recipient of the C-USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year award back in August.
Lexington native Mabika isn't the only UK player to earn season honors, though-- a total of seven players were recognized by the league office Tuesday. Kalil ElMedkhar, along with Mabika, was named to the All-C-USA first team. Enrique Facusse, Marcel Meinzer and Daniel Evans were named All-Conference second team, and Eythor Bjorgolfsson and John Michael Bandy were named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team.
The Cats take on Florida Atlantic University in the C-USA quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.