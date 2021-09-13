The No. 1 junior college cornerback is headed to Lexington
DeCarlos Nicholson announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky — Nicholson is now one of the Wildcats’ highest-rated targets in the 2022 class.
#BBN🔵⚪️ Let’s Work! pic.twitter.com/2xDXOf28KZ— DeCarlos Nicholson 🥷🏾 (@Dee2nich) September 13, 2021
Currently playing for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Colleges, Nicholson is rated three-stars by 247Sports after switching from QB his freshman year.
Nicholson previously committed to Mississippi State last month, though he visited Kentucky’s campus last weekend for their game against Missouri — two days later, he’s a Wildcat.
Nicholson said that Wildcats recruiter Chris Collins was a big reason for his decision. “I really like him,” Nicholson said about Collins. “My parents, they like him. He motivates me. He critiques me. He tries to show me what it would be like with him coaching me so if I come up there, we could be accustomed to each other.”
Expect Nicholson to see the field quite a bit in 2022, as Kentucky is thin at the cornerback position this year and with Cedrick Dort, Quandre Mosely and Davonte Robinson likely leaving for graduation, he couldn’t have committed at a more opportune time.