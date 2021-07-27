Mary Tucker and her teammate Lucas Kozeniesky are now Olympic silver medalists.
The pair were guaranteed a medal after the qualifying rounds of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, shooting a 418.0 to send them into the Gold Medal Final. The Chinese mixed team of Yang Qian and Yang Hooran shot a 419.7, edging Team USA before the final round.
China took the early 4-2 lead over Team USA. Some stellar shooting from Tucker and Kozeniesky led them to a 7-5 lead after six visits. China came back to tie the event at 11-a-piece in the first to 16 bout.
Momentum swung China’s way, winning the next two visits before finishing off Team USA 17-13.
Tucker has had a year to remember, as she’s claimed an individual and team NCAA championship with UK, was named the CRCA and GARC Athlete of the Year, won the Air Rifle 10m Gold at the ISSF World Cup and now, she can add silver medalist at the Olympics to that list.
Fellow Wildcat and rifle teammate of Tucker's, Will Shaner won gold in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event Sunday, making Tucker the second Rifle 'Cat to medal in Tokyo and third overall. UK med student Lee Kiefer won gold in foil fencing Sunday as well.
She had a tough outing in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event, finishing sixth with a score of 166.0 on July 23. Despite coming up short once again, she will be back in action July 31 for the Women’s Three-Position Rifle Final event which is expected to begin at approximately 3 a.m. ET.