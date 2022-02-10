Kentucky football will have seven representatives at the 2022 NFL Combine, scheduled for March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Safety Yusuf Corker, center Luke Fortner, offensive tackles Darian Kinnard and Dare Rosenthal, nose guard Marquan McCall, defensive end Josh Paschal and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson make up the seven Cats who received invitations.
Kentucky's seven players is the 11th most in the nation and sixth most in the SEC. It is tied for the second-most invites in school history, along with the 2021 season. In 2019, a record-eight Cats were invited.
The Wildcats will look for yet another successful NFL Draft in 2022, after the school had six players selected in 2021, headlined by linebacker Jamin Davis, who was selected 19th overall by the now Washington Commanders.
Multiple players from UK have drafted for three consecutive years. The 2022 NFL is scheduled for April 28 in Las Vegas.