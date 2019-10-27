In Kentucky's 80-53 win over the Georgetown College Tigers, Nick Richards suffered an ankle injury at the start of the second half.
Richards fell to the ground and was clutching his ankle in pain before trainers came out and assisted him off the court. UK announced a little while later that he would not return to the game.
From the broadcast, Nick Richards has a left lower leg injury and will not return tonight.— UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) October 27, 2019
"Swelled up. I didn't see it on the tape but Jimmy Dekes told me he rolled it pretty good," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "I don't know if he stepped on an ankle or if he just rolled it but it was swelled up."
Georgetown guard and former Scott County High School standout Jake Ohmer was on the opposite end of Richards' injury and described post-game what happened.
"When I came down, he pulled up," Ohmer said. "When I shot and came down, he landed straight on the top of my left foot."
Before his exit, Richards posted six points, five rebounds and a block. His teammates, including sophomore guard Ashton Hagans, are hoping he'll heal up soon.
"The way he was talking in the locker room, it wasn't a big thing," Hagans said. "He'll be alright."