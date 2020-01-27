After back-to-back top performances against Georgia and Texas Tech, Kentucky big-man Nick Richards has been named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and SEC Co-Player of the Week.
The awards are the second at both the national and conference level for the junior forward. He won U.S. Basketball Writers Association and SEC Player of the Week after his gutty showing in the victory over Louisville back in December.
The native of Kingston, Jamaica was the key in both Wildcat wins over the past week, averaging 22.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks between the two contests. He became the second player of the John Calipari era to have a stat line of 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks against the Red Raiders in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Anthony Davis in a January 2012 contest versus Arkansas was the first.
Richards will look to keep rolling this week when Kentucky plays Vanderbilt on Wednesday evening, and on Saturday when it takes on No. 17 Auburn with College GameDay in attendance.