UK celebrates a touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. University of South Carolina football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 41-18. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

Nikolas Hall is fully committed to Kentucky. That's right, all 6-foot-6, 300 lbs of him.

The Texas native from Akins High School ranks as the 73rd offensive lineman in the country in the 2022 class and 108th player in his state overall. He chose Kentucky over Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and more.

Some Wildcat fans may remember the last name, Hall. He's the son of former Kentucky offensive tackle Antonio Hall, who donned blue and white from 2000-2004. After Kentucky, he went on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, Kentucky Horsemen and bounced around the CFL.

Hall becomes the third tank to join Eric Wolford's Big Blue Wall for next season, joining the 6-foot-7 Kiyaunta Goodwin and 6-foot-6 Grant Bingham

With Hall's commitment, he becomes the 11th recruit in Kentucky's 2022 recruiting class, which ranks 16th nationally at the moment. Hall joins Goodwin, Bingham, Keaton and Destin Wade, Treyveon Longmire, Jeremiah Caldwell, Alex Afari, Andre Stewart, Josh Kattus and Jackson Smith.

