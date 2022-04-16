No. 10 Kentucky mens tennis took down No. 41 LSU 4-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday night.
The win moves the Cats to 18-6 overall this season and 9-2 in the SEC.
The match started out with the usual doubles matches, with the Tigers and the Cats fighting hard for the crucial point.
Francois Musitelli and Millen Hurrion, over on court one, got the first double’s victory for Kentucky, winning their match 6-4.
However, the Tigers took a win on court three, after they took down JJ Mercer and Liam Draxl 6-3, and also managed to defeat Gabriel Diallo and Joshua Lapadat in a close match of 7-6. These two wins gave LSU the first point of the night.
The Tigers now had the advantage going into singles, but the Cats didn’t let that waver them.
Diallo brought in the first single’s win for Kentucky after beating his opponent in a fast 6-3 and 6-1 sweep.
Team captain Hurrion followed shortly after, with match scores of 6-3 and 6-4 against Hunter Kent of LSU.
The Tigers weren’t going to back down easily, quickly gaining another point after defeating Mercer 6-4 and 6-4 on court six.
With the score all tied up, Kentucky came to life.
Musitelli fought hard against Gabriel Diaz Freire after losing the first set against him 5-7. He came back with a score of 6-4 in the second, and then shut his opponent down 6-0 in the third and final set.
Draxl then sealed the victory for the Cats after beating Ronald Hohmann with match scores of 6-2, 5-7, and 6-2.
After an exciting season for the Cats, Kentucky will conclude its regular season against Mississippi State on Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. EST.