Kentucky (7-0-2) took down UAB (2-7) 3-1 at The Bell for their first conference win of the season. The ‘Cats remain undefeated through nine games.
It was a one score game for the majority of the contest until a late Wildcat goal would seal the deal. Though the final score was close, the box-score score tells a different story.
The ‘Cats outshot the Blazers 22-7 with 14 shots on target to UAB’s three. Blazer goalie Seth Torman racked up 11 saves in the contest.
UAB took control quickly after the first whistle, but Kentucky was able to defend and get the ball in Blazer territory early. Freshman midfielder Martin Soereide got Kentucky on the board first with a goal in the third minute off an assist by Jansen Wilson.
Kentucky’s celebration would be short lived, as just three minutes later Curtis DeLeon shot past UK goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner for the UAB equalizer. The goal was just the third Hoffelner has allowed this season.
The score remained equal for a chunk of the half despite the quick start, but that changed in the 42’ when Daniel Evans found the net off an assist by Ben Damge to give Kentucky a 2-1 lead.
Kentucky doubled UAB’s shots on target in the half, and over tripled in overall attempts. The Wildcats also held possession for 67 percent of the first 45 minutes.
The score remained stagnant for most of the second half. Kentucky continued to put up shots, tallying eight more shots on target than the Blazers.
With less than six minutes to play in the match, Lucca Rodrigues slotted home the Wildcats’ third goal of the evening, increasing their lead to 3-1. Mason Visconti was credited with the assist.
The Blazers were unable to overcome the deficit and Kentucky remained on top at the end of the 90 minutes.
Kentucky returns this Wednesday, Oct. 6. at The Bell to battle the Lipscomb Bisons. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. E.T and air on ESPN+.