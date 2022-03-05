No. 10 Kentucky gymnastics defeated No. 5 LSU on Friday night by a score of 197.500-197.450.
Kentucky was led by junior Raena Worley, with her all-around score of 39.600. The meet was held at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Cats led off with bars, in which sophomore Hailey Davis started off the rotation with a 9.750. Freshman Jillian Procasky then came in with a 9.85, only to be outdone by Miami native Cally Nixon, who recorded a 9.925 on her routine. ShealynLuksik would put up a 9.875, before Josie Angeny and Worley would finish the rotation strong for the Wildcats with scores of 9.900 and 9.950. The rotation score for UK would be 49.500, a program record.
LSU’s first rotation would be vault. Their starter would be Sami Durante, who would score a 9.875. After her it would be Sarah Edwards with a 9.775. Next, Elena Arenas and KJ Johnson would both put up a 9.850. Second to last, Kiya Johnson would see a 9.825 from the judges and finally, Haleigh Bryant would put up a spectacular 9.950 to cap off the first rotation for the Tigers.
That would bring Kentucky to its turn on the vault. The vault lineup would start with Procasky, starting off very well with a 9.900. freshman Makenzie Wilson would put up a 9.825, followed by a pair of 9.850s from Isabella Magnelli and Nixon. Senior Arianna Patterson would score a 9.800, with Worley anchoring the rotation with a 9.900.
LSU would then switch places with Kentucky and take its turn at bars. Kiya Johnson would kick off the second rotation with a 9.825 with her teammate Arenas matching it right after her. Olivia Dunne would start her involvement out with a 9.875. The next routine would go down as a 9.950 for Haleigh Bryant. Alyona Shchennikova scored a 9.800 before Durante would end the rotation with a routine that the judges would give a 9.950.
Kentucky would then start its third rotation, being on floor. Procasky would again lead off the Wildcats in the rotation, putting up a 9.850, a season and career high for her. Ashlyn Laclair would record a 9.725 on her routine before the Kentucky trio of Magnelli, Anna Haigis, and Davis would all nail down a 9.875 from the judges. Once again, Worley would end the rotation and would put up a 9.925.
UK would then have Luksik start out the rotation on the beam. She would score a 9.825, with Procasky then recording a 9.600. Magnelli would see a 9.875 on her scorecard. A pair of 9.825s from Angeny and Worley would close out the fourth rotation for the Cats.
For LSU’s fourth rotation, it would be on the floor. Desiderio would lead off the Tigers lineup once again, starting off with a 9.750. Sarah Edwards would put up a score of 9.925 to end out the fourth and final rotation.
Next up for Kentucky, the Cats will get a week-long break before hosting the No. 15 ranked Michigan State Spartans for Senior Night on March 11. The meet is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EST inside Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.