No. 11 Kentucky mens tennis remained undefeated on the season Monday afternoon, defeating VCU 7-0 on Monday afternoon at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.
This was Kentucky’s first match at home in over two weeks, after the Wildcats match against the University of Virginia was postponed due to the weather.
Anthony Rossi was back in Lexington for the first time as the head coach of VCU. Rossi played tennis at Kentucky from 2010-2013 where he was named as an All-American after his senior year and ultimately named into the University of Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame.
Kentucky earned the doubles point to start off the day. Liam Draxl and Millen Hurrion won multiple crucial deuce points against Maxence and Charles Bertimon of VCU, as the pair would cruise to a 6-2 victory.
Francois Musitelli and Yasha Zemel would go on to clinch the doubles point for the Wildcats.Musitelli and Zemel were dominant as they beat Joaquim Almeida and Matisse Bobichon by a score of 6-2.
Kentucky’s impressive performance continued as they moved on to singles action.
Hurrion would earn the first singles point for the Wildcats after beating Maxence Bertimon in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 45 Musitelli was next to grab a singles point for Kentucky, defeating VCU’s Iñigo Torre Martin 6-2, 6-2. Shortly after Musitelli’s victory, No. 4 Gabriel Diallo defeated Rayane Stable 6-3, 6-4 and the Wildcats were up 4-0 on the Rams in the match.
Draxl was the only Kentucky player to go into a third set with an opponent. Draxl pulled away late against Charles Bertimon going on to win 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
No. 89 JJ Mercer beat Matisse Bobichon 6-4, 6-1, while No. 90 Joshua Lapadat won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 as the Wildcats would end up sweeping VCU 7-0 on the day.
Kentucky only dropped one set on the day, as its undefeated season continues. Next up for the Wildcats is a top-15 clash at No. 5 Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 11. The Buckeyes will also be 7-0 when both teams face off in Columbus.