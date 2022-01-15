No. 12 Kentucky men’s tennis began its 2022 campaign in style on Saturday, sweeping the Dayton Flyers in a doubleheader at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center in Lexington.
The Flyers did not win a single point in either match on Saturday.
Match one began with Kentucky quickly earning the doubles point, as Liam Draxl and Millen Hurrion bested Dayton’s Connor Bruce and Max DeCurtins 6-1, followed by the No. 34 team of Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer fighting past Joe and Matt DeMarco 6-4.
Up 1-0, UK would waste no time in the first round of singles action.
No. 122 Yasha Zemel defeated Will Harper 6-2, 6-1 on court four, doubling the Wildcats’ lead. No. 45 Francois Musitelli then beat Ronit Huryur 6-2, 6-0, putting UK just one point away from an early victory.
Draxl would get the job done on court one, defeating Bruce handily 6-1, 6-3. No. 90 Lapadat would also win on court three 6-2, 6-4 against Matt DeMarco, giving Kentucky a 5-0 victory in match one.
Draxl, the reigning Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Year, while unranked, is poised to make another run for a singles title this season.
Match two saw more of the same from the Cats, just with some different players.
Hurrion and Ying-Ze Chen won the first doubles match of round two against the Flyers, beating Eric Perkowski and Steven Karl 6-1. Lapadat and Mercer then vanquished DeCurtins and Joe DeMarco 6-3 to earn UK its second doubles point of the day.
Zemel would once again earn the first singles point of the match, taking care of Joe DeMarco 6-1, 6-1 to put UK up 2-0.
Hurrion took down Karl 6-1, 6-2 in his lone singles match of the day, while No. 89 Mercer raced past Perkowski 6-1, 6-2 to give the Wildcats another sweep, this time just 4-0.
Smooth sailing in the season-opening doubleheader saw Kentucky improve to 2-0 on the year with ease.
Next up for Kentucky is a rivalry match against the Louisville Cardinals. The Cards will come to the Boone for an in-state tilt on Friday, Jan. 21. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m. E.T.