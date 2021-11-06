No. 12 Kentucky (11-1-4) shutout FAU (8-6-2) 3-0 to end their regular season undefeated at home. The game also served as Kentucky’s senior night in which the team honored 13 seniors.
“You think about it all week, like what can I say to the guys before the game. I tried to speak to them and thank them before, but I think after [the game] when I get to hug them and give them flowers for their parents, that’s the moment when you can feel it a little on the inside,” Coach Johan Cedergren said about the seniors.“These are guys that are incredibly important to me and have been incredibly important to the program and I’m very proud to have coached them, whether it be three months or five years.”
Kentucky won the game in dominating fashion, outshooting FAU 19-3 in attempts and 7-1 in shots on target. Three different Wildcats recorded goals in the contest, with Kentucky tying their season high for single match goals. Wildcat goalie Jan Hoffelner was also perfect in the contest with one save.
UK came into the matchup following their first loss of the season on the road against Charlotte. Luke Andrews recorded his fourth goal of the season as the Wildcats’ leading scorer, but a rare off game for Hoffelner resulted in him doubling his amount of goals allowed this season.
“We’ve talked all season about how good of a group we have,” Coach Cedergren said. “Just one loss in 16 games shows the quality we have. I think we were all incredibly unhappy with the end of the Charlotte game, so I was a bit worried about how we would train this week, but we graded our practices and we graded out ‘A’ or ‘A-’ every single day.”
From the first whistle it was clear the Wildcats were locked in and ready to play. Mason Visconti was able to get the ball into the net off a header to score the first goal of the game off a corner kick in the 9’ with Luis Grassow being credited with the assist on the play.
Less than ten minutes later, Kentucky would add to their lead with Nick Gutmann getting another one past FAU goalie Neil Strauber off an assist by Enzo Mauriz.
Going into the half, Kentucky dominated the box score, holding the Owls to no shot attempts in the half, beating them 9-0. Two goals in the first half also tied UK’s record for goals in a half this season.
Though the second half of play wasn’t as flashy as the first, Kentucky still handily controlled the flow of the match. They once again outshot FAU, this time 10-3 in attempts and 2-1 in shots on target.
Kentucky would add to their lead in the 65’, once again off a corner kick. This time, however, it was Bailey Rouse with the goal and Grassow recording the assist.
UK was able to prevent an FAU shot on goal until the 81’ of play when Jose Alastuey got one on target that was promptly saved by Hoffelner.
The shot was the last on target of the game, as the 90’ soon came and went for Kentucky's tenth shut out of the season.
Kentucky travels back to Charlotte, North Carolina for the Conference-USA Championship tournament. The tournament starts on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and goes through Sunday Nov. 14. Kentucky is expected to square off with Coastal Carolina in the first round of the tournament.
“I think we feel really comfortable and confident like we have all year, but I think maybe a little more so because we were able to keep a clean sheet [tonight],” Coach Cedergren said about their upcoming matchup. “I think we’re playing Coastal and I think [last time we played] that was a very even and competitive game so I’m kinda excited to measure up against them again and see where we stand now.”